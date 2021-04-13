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So, You Wanna Know What To Do To Take Back Your Government? Here Ya Go!
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10 views • April 13, 2021
So many people ask daily, "So, what do we do?" Well, we've been giving you the answers, but on today's show, our guest will tell you the simple things he's been doing in his county with amazing results. Brandon Taylor will be sharing with us how he's being used of God to push back against the tyranny in his county with victory after victory.
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Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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