Brighteon Broadcast News, May 5, 2023 - Surviving the financial collapse with Bill Holter

0:00 Intro

1:51 Financial Collapse

4:09 Drone Attack

17:45 Interview with Bill Holter





- Banking collapse accelerates as financial system teeters

- Attempted assassination of Putin with drone attack intended to spark nuclear war

- Medvedev warns the West that a nuclear retaliation strike may be considered

- America's leaders continue to desperately try to get the USA NUKED by Russia

- Bill Holter IN STUDIO for interview: Gold, guns, security dogs and the apocalypse

- Holter warns the entire financial system is going to collapse

- Dealing with zombie hoards and home security

- Bill's security dog leaps onto the Brighteon set desk!

- Depopulation has already begun and the financial reset will only accelerate it

- Money that you don't control isn't "your" money

- Why the future of real money is decentralized, "de-fi" finance (peer to peer)

- Promising new tech in the cryptocurrency arena may be the key to human freedom

- Both GOLD and privacy-oriented cryptos are impossible for evil governments to track





