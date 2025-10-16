BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MSNBC PREZ RIPPED TO SHREDS BY DEATH JAB-INDUCED CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
74 followers
1
175 views • 22 hours ago

October 15, 2025 - Brian Stelter @brianstelter MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she will undergo surgery next month. On this morning's editorial call, she told staffers that the prognosis is good and that she anticipates being away for just a few weeks.

https://x.com/brianstelter/status/1978466342178046232


###


Rebecca Kutler (age ~46, based in New York, USA) is the current president of MSNBC, appointed in January 2025 following Rashida Jones' departure. She previously held senior roles at CNN for over 12 years, including overseeing programming like "The Color of Covid" (a special on pandemic impacts). On October 15, 2025, she announced a breast cancer diagnosis, with surgery planned for next month and a positive prognosis; she'll step away briefly but expects to return soon. Estimated Probability of Vaccination: 95–99% Given the lack of specific evidence, contextual factors indicate near-certainty that Kutler received at least one dose by mid-2021 (when U.S. adult eligibility peaked). This draws from NY public health data, media industry policies, and her professional alignment with pro-public health initiatives during the rollout (December 2020 onward).

Keywords
cancerbreast cancermsnbcnbctodayrebeccacancer diagnosisrebecca kutlerkutler
