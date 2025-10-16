MSNBC PREZ RIPPED TO SHREDS BY DEATH JAB-INDUCED CANCER

October 15, 2025 - Brian Stelter @brianstelter MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she will undergo surgery next month. On this morning's editorial call, she told staffers that the prognosis is good and that she anticipates being away for just a few weeks.

Rebecca Kutler (age ~46, based in New York, USA) is the current president of MSNBC, appointed in January 2025 following Rashida Jones' departure. She previously held senior roles at CNN for over 12 years, including overseeing programming like "The Color of Covid" (a special on pandemic impacts). On October 15, 2025, she announced a breast cancer diagnosis, with surgery planned for next month and a positive prognosis; she'll step away briefly but expects to return soon.