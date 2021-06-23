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Hanging out at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia with some nice music on this Wednesday June 23rd.
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40 views • June 23, 2021
I am so impressed with the sound quality of this little Boze speaker. It is all we need . Of course, inside the house, Jeffry has a full blown DJ system. And we can crank it up when necessary. He spent a year in London attending the Point Blank Music College. Unreal experience. I went over twice to visit him.
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