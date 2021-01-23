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Ολόγραμμα του Ομπάμα εξαφανίζεται στην μέση της πρότασης του μετά την “ορκομωσία” του Biden ...
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474 views • January 23, 2021
ΠΩΣ ΕΞΑΦΑΝΙΣΤΗΚΕ ΑΥΤΟΣ...? ...Θα εχετε ακουσει για τη θεωρια των ολογραμματων. Διαφοροι πολιτικοι η διασημοι που ειτε τους εχουν βγαλει απο τη μεση ειτε θελουν να τους παρουσιαζουν σε αλλα μερη για αποπροσανατολισμο της μαζας.
Δειτε αυτο το βιντεο που δειχνει τον Ομπαμα να εξαφανιζεται απο την εικονα παρολα αυτα το ντεκορ γυρω του να παραμενει...
Πολυ περιεργα πραγματα...
Δειτε αυτο το βιντεο που δειχνει τον Ομπαμα να εξαφανιζεται απο την εικονα παρολα αυτα το ντεκορ γυρω του να παραμενει...
Πολυ περιεργα πραγματα...
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