Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Biggest COVID Outbreak" Hits China, COVID Reactivating Dormant Viruses, Gates Announces Next PlanDemic Date and Location, Gov. Abbott Is an Invasion Force Commander, Operative Dr. Malone: 12.27.2022
665 views
channel image
Terral03.com
Published Yesterday |

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

China’s ‘Biggest Outbreak’ Hits After Country Reaches 92% COVID Vax Rate

https://americanfaith.com/chinas-biggest-outbreak-hits-after-country-reaches-92-covid-vax-rate/

--

COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years

https://fortune.com/well/2022/12/26/is-long-covid-chronic-fatigue-syndrome-myalgic-encephalomyelitis/

--

It's starting, Bill Gates announces the next pandemic date and outbreak location | Redacted News

https://youtu.be/Qk9Nd4uhJQg

--

Spending Bill Funnels Over $300 Million Related to A Future Flu Pandemic, Including For ‘Surveillance Tools.’ What are They plotting?

https://www.infowars.com/posts/spending-bill-funnels-over-300-million-related-to-a-future-flu-pandemic-including-for-surveillance-tools/

--

Gov Abbott is an Invasion Force Commander and Child Trafficker

https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/gov-abbott-is-an-invasion-force-commander

--

Dr. Robert Malone Sues the Breggins, Jane Ruby, Platforms for $25 Million

https://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/4547/Dr-Robert-Malone-Sues-the-Breggins-Jane-Ruby-Platforms-for-25-Million.aspx

--

Farmer predicts worse food shortages, higher prices in 2023 amid inflation, drought, interests rate hikes

https://www.foxnews.com/us/farmer-predicts-worse-food-shortages-higher-prices-2023-amid-inflation-drought-interests-rate-hikes

--

Texas power prices spike more than 400% in one day as bomb cyclone sends energy demand soaring

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/texas-power-prices-spike-more-than-400percent-in-one-day-as-bomb-cyclone-sends-energy-demand-soaring/ar-AA15BwYm

--

14,000 Lose Power After Mysterious Attacks On 3 Utility Stations in Washington State

https://www.yahoo.com/now/14-000-lose-power-attacks-064810770.html

--

Estimated 250 million Chinese infected with Covid in December

https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1671873682-estimated-250-million-chinese-infected-with-covid-in-december

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
5gbioweaponwuhancytokine stormterralterral03nanobotshemorrhagic fevercovid-19fort detrickmrnahydrogelbuy nano silverblackstaromicrontodd callenderprion diseasenasa future warfaremarburgdiesel oil crisisnanofilament replication inhibitor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket