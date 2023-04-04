Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Extraordinary? MIRACULOUS ? God's Vengeance Confirmed? You tell me is it time to GO?? Looks Like It! (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
61 views
channel image
GettheTruth1000
Published Yesterday |

2 To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; 0 Go through, go through the gates; prepare ye the way of the people; cast up, cast up the highway; gather out the stones; lift up a standard for the people.

11 Behold, the Lord hath proclaimed unto the end of the world, Say ye to the daughter of Zion, Behold, thy salvation cometh; behold, his reward is with him, and his work before him.

Keywords
jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket