South Korea, Philippines, Thailand Report Surging Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/popz5784
07/05/2022 Bloomberg markets and finance: South Korea’s inflation hit its fastest clip since late 1998 in June. The Philippines’ consumer prices rose more than economists expected, accelerating to the fastest since late 2018. Thailand’s retail inflation accelerated to a new 14-year high