Stew Peters interviewed by Mike Adams: Truth, liberty and journalism

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Stew Peters talks about vaccine truth and journalism
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Stew Peters said he felt bad for people who didn’t have access to correct information. He and Adams discussed the adverse effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines on pregnant women. The two talked about how four of five babies are being killed by the vaccine in the first trimester.
Peters proceeded to talk about how the mainstream media and health workers are given the marching orders to do what they’re doing right now. He said that some news anchors don’t even know what they’re talking about and are just following the script given to them. It's basically the same with health workers who inject people with vaccines that can potentially kill people.
According to Peters, the people behind these orders want to force complete subservience to the state from every citizen. He said that’s the ultimate objective and those people are willing to kill to achieve that.
Peters also talked about fact-checkers. He said former President Donald Trump did a great job of calling out fake news. But that paved the way for a new phenomenon called fact-checkers, whose job is to discredit those who are against the narrative advocated by the mainstream media.
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