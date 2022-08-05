Episode 4 of The Jim Gale Show: Food Forest Academy with Michael Hoffman

Are you interested in becoming more self sufficient by growing your own food and exploring the possibilities of creating a viable career out of it?

Then you’ll want to tune into episode 4 of The Jim Gale Show featuring Michael Hoffman with Freedom Farm Academy.

Michael Hoffman joins Jim Gale and Matthew Britt to discuss how to learn to use permaculture principles to create a business and a community.

If you are serious about growing your own food and securing a stable food source for yourself and your family, you won’t want to miss this episode.

There is no better investment than into your own food supply.

Make sure you like, share, subscribe and turn on your notifications to be updated each week when a new episode is released.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict and many other platforms.

Click here to listen to the episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rNdlAuqb3A



