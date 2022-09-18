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The Deception of False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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46 views • September 18, 2022
The Deception of False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum! Don't be Deceived! ONLY JESUS CHRIST IS THE ANSWER! Sunday's teaching Operating in God's FAITH! You have been given a commission to lay hands on the sick! You can lay your hands on the sick and God's power living in you is released to heal! It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing! Go this week in obedience to Christ. The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority. DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! Support by using AmazonSmile for your purchases! Thank you! https://smile.amazon.com/ch/59-2096410 My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480... CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING! EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT! https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... Music SONG I Will Sing Praise ARTIST Fairhope ALBUM Songs Of Revival And Restoration LICENSES Music
Music
A New Tomorrow
Song 1 of 5
The Coming War
Song 2 of 5
Incline
Song 3 of 5
Amazing Grace (Piano Version)
Song 4 of 5
I Will Sing Praise
Song 5 of 5
ARTIST
Third Age
LICENSES
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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