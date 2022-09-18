The Deception of False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum!
The Deception of False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum! Don't be Deceived! ONLY JESUS CHRIST IS THE ANSWER! Sunday's teaching Operating in God's FAITH! You have been given a commission to lay hands on the sick! You can lay your hands on the sick and God's power living in you is released to heal! It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing! Go this week in obedience to Christ. The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ's power and authority. DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Music
A New Tomorrow
Song 1 of 5
The Coming War
Song 2 of 5
Incline
Song 3 of 5
Amazing Grace (Piano Version)
Song 4 of 5
I Will Sing Praise
Song 5 of 5
ARTIST
Third Age
LICENSES
Music
Keywords
jesusendtimesweffalse-prophetsharare
