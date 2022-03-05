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Global Internet 05/03/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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142 views • May 03, 2022
Today we take a look at the new phone Elon Musk will release in 2022 called the "Pi Phone". It will be linked with Starlink and will be the first Satellite Phone available to consumers. This phone will be the best in technology the world has ever seen - blowing Apple and Samsung out of the water. We also take a look at Prophecies given back in the 80's, of a "web" covering the earth with lasers. That prophecy in coming into fulfilment right now with Starlink.

0:00 Global Internet
00:26 WW3 Warning by Russia
01:53 “No man might buy or sell”
04:45 Qualcomm Snapdragon - Tesla Phone
12:07 Tesla Phone Video Clip
14:43 Starlink
17:00 Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil
19:34 Images of Starlink
25:50 A Quantum Computer
25:36 Joseph’s Kitchen

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#Tesla #teslaphone #piphone #elonmusk #starlink
Keywords
teslaelon muskquantum computerprophecy clubstarlinkstan johnsonjosephs kitchenglobal internetpi telephonetesla phone
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