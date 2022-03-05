Global Internet 05/03/2022

Today we take a look at the new phone Elon Musk will release in 2022 called the "Pi Phone". It will be linked with Starlink and will be the first Satellite Phone available to consumers. This phone will be the best in technology the world has ever seen - blowing Apple and Samsung out of the water. We also take a look at Prophecies given back in the 80's, of a "web" covering the earth with lasers. That prophecy in coming into fulfilment right now with Starlink.0:00 Global Internet00:26 WW3 Warning by Russia01:53 “No man might buy or sell”04:45 Qualcomm Snapdragon - Tesla Phone12:07 Tesla Phone Video Clip14:43 Starlink17:00 Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil19:34 Images of Starlink25:50 A Quantum Computer25:36 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#Tesla #teslaphone #piphone #elonmusk #starlink