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Tactcial P.E. Video Lesson: A Great Total Body Power Move and What To Do When Confronted By A Mob
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79 views • August 31, 2020
In today's lesson we show you another sample exercise from the advanced program that can help you build total body power, mobility, and stability.
Then we get some good anti-anarchy advice from an unlikely source; Comedian and podcast host Steven Crowder, who is also an experienced martial artist; gives some good advice on how to best handle being cornered by a mob. And in this case being forced to raise a false fist in support of BLM/Antifa.
Part one: Full-Body Workout: Power Clean to Squat Press
Some exercises never go out of style, but a few do rise to a whole other level.
From: Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: What To Do When Confronted By SOCIAL-FASCISTS Like BLM | Good Morning #MugClub
Crowder give us a step-by-step process on dealing with Social-Fascist mobs like BLM.
From: https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Then we get some good anti-anarchy advice from an unlikely source; Comedian and podcast host Steven Crowder, who is also an experienced martial artist; gives some good advice on how to best handle being cornered by a mob. And in this case being forced to raise a false fist in support of BLM/Antifa.
Part one: Full-Body Workout: Power Clean to Squat Press
Some exercises never go out of style, but a few do rise to a whole other level.
From: Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: What To Do When Confronted By SOCIAL-FASCISTS Like BLM | Good Morning #MugClub
Crowder give us a step-by-step process on dealing with Social-Fascist mobs like BLM.
From: https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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