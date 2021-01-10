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You're Nuts if You Aren't Using Alt Tech
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150 views • January 10, 2021
Published on Jan 9, 2021
Lamestream tech has made it clear that they no longer intend to follow even basic constitutional principles.
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/y55lzhlz
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/y5692j87
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/y4fsbqzz
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/y2rctakd
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y3ytf6ut
Parler: https://tinyurl.com/y4ew7x7g
Xephula.com
#AltTech #Censorship
Lamestream tech has made it clear that they no longer intend to follow even basic constitutional principles.
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/y55lzhlz
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/y5692j87
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/y4fsbqzz
Gab: https://tinyurl.com/y2rctakd
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y3ytf6ut
Parler: https://tinyurl.com/y4ew7x7g
Xephula.com
#AltTech #Censorship
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