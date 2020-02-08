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The Answer To The Mark of the Beast
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28 views • February 08, 2020
'The Answer To The Mark of the Beast' explores the solution to The Mark of the Beast, (666) prophecy from Revelation 13:16-18, which is arguably the most critical issue of our time.
Do you wish to refuse the mark of the beast? Unlike so many sensational conspiracy theory films on the subject, this video tells you what you need to know to be prepared for dark times ahead and, quite likely, the most important choice you will ever need to make.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Doomsday Clock moves 30 SECONDS closer to midnight! by Civil Disturbia
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2. Microchip Implant - The Next Big Thing by Apocalypse
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3. KINGDOM | Pastor Vlad (Notes added) by HungryGeneration
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. The Covenant of Prosperity by Pastor E. A. Kalejaiye by Emmanuel Ogbe
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Prosperity Pt. 4: Look Unto Abraham || Pastor Justin Bridges || Sept 14, 2016 by Heritage of Faith CC
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Safe Open -Green screen Intro maker by Studio2.5
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. Steven Furtick Heresy Jesus broke the Law by mstamps1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8. Pastor Joel Osteens Full Sermon The Power of I Am Oprah’s Life Class Oprah Winfrey Network by GospelGone Viral
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
9. CARL LENTZ OF HILLSONG NYC MOCKS WIFE @ CODE ORANGE REVIVAL 2016 by Sword of Truth
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. American Golden Plover Feeding Bird Finds Earthworm by Christopher Boswell
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Do you wish to refuse the mark of the beast? Unlike so many sensational conspiracy theory films on the subject, this video tells you what you need to know to be prepared for dark times ahead and, quite likely, the most important choice you will ever need to make.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Doomsday Clock moves 30 SECONDS closer to midnight! by Civil Disturbia
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2. Microchip Implant - The Next Big Thing by Apocalypse
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3. KINGDOM | Pastor Vlad (Notes added) by HungryGeneration
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. The Covenant of Prosperity by Pastor E. A. Kalejaiye by Emmanuel Ogbe
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Prosperity Pt. 4: Look Unto Abraham || Pastor Justin Bridges || Sept 14, 2016 by Heritage of Faith CC
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Safe Open -Green screen Intro maker by Studio2.5
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. Steven Furtick Heresy Jesus broke the Law by mstamps1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8. Pastor Joel Osteens Full Sermon The Power of I Am Oprah’s Life Class Oprah Winfrey Network by GospelGone Viral
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
9. CARL LENTZ OF HILLSONG NYC MOCKS WIFE @ CODE ORANGE REVIVAL 2016 by Sword of Truth
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. American Golden Plover Feeding Bird Finds Earthworm by Christopher Boswell
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
666revelation 13seeking the truthlisten to godteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertthe teachings of jesusliving by faiththe mark of the beast prophecyrefuse the mark of the beastresist the mark of the beastdark times aheadurgent message to the worldthe most important choice you will ever makewhat you need to know to be preparedconspiracy theory filmsspiritual solution
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