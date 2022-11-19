X22 REPORT Ep. 2929a - FTX Scandal Is An Introduction To The [CB] Scandal

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2929a - Nov 18, 2022
FTX Scandal Is An Introduction To The [CB] Scandal
The push to bring us into the Green New Deal is not working, the people are not buying what they are selling, people see the lies, all their predictions never came true.The economy is falling apart, layoffs are happening and now the FTX scandal is bringing attention the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
