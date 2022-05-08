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The Foundation of Gods Throne | The Law of God | Righteousness by Faith
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A fantastic presentation of the Law of God and the revealing of His righteousness. What does the righteousness of God look like in practical life?
This study clarifies the depth of Gods law and explains both the letter and the spirit of the law.

Video Contents:
0:00 Introduction and welcome
1:10 Lesson overview
1:52 Description of God's people
8:35 Letter of the law and spirit of the law
11:00 Commandment #1
21:28 Commandment #2
32:53 Commandment #3
39:00 Commandment #4
47:35 Commandment #5
52:40 Commandment #6
57:30 Commandment #7
59:18 Commandment #
1:01:32 Commandment #9
1:03:46 Commandment #10


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Images purchased and sourced from:
https://digitalartbytedlarson.net/store
Keywords
foundationten commandmentsrighteousness by faith
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