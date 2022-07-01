Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Hong Kong for the 25th Anniversary of the Handover

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https://gnews.org/post/pguf4a7e
06/30/2022 On June 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover.