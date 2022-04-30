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Giving All That You Have To The Poor Will Offer You A Better Understanding of God
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10 views • April 30, 2022
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But rather give alms of such things as ye have; and, behold, all things are clean unto you. Luke 11:41
But rather give alms of such things as ye have; and, behold, all things are clean unto you. Luke 11:41
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