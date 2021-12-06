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2030 UnMasked - Subtitulado Español
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23 views • December 06, 2021
Este documental es para cualquiera que se dé cuenta de que algo anda mal en el mundo. Especialmente para aquellos que "recién están despertando". Es incómodo saber que tantas cosas que te han dicho son falsas y este documental tiene como objetivo ayudar a entender PORQUE están sucediendo tantas cosas, COMO están sucediendo y también QUE puedes hacer al respecto.
https://2030unmasked.com/
https://2030unmasked.com/
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