© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΩΣ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΣ.
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • February 23, 2020
ΑΥΤΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΗΣ - ΕΓΩ ΕΠΙΘΥΜΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ KAI EN ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑΝ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΟΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΑΝ ΜΟΙΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΥΣ ΗΜΩΝ ΠΡΟΓΟΝΟΥΣ ΤΟΤΕ Ο ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΣ ΘΑ ΞΑΝΑΓΙΝΕΙ ΑΥΤΟΚΡΑΤΟΡΙΑΝ. ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΩ ΠΑΝΤΟΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΠΟΦΘΕΓΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΙΩΝ ΔΡΑΓΟΥΜΗ ''Ο ΚΑΘΕΝΑΣ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΦΑΝΤΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΠΩΣ ΑΥΤΟΣ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΣΩΣΕΙ ΤΟ ΕΘΝΟΣ ΤΟΥ. ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΚΟΙΤΑΖΩ ΤΙ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΑΛΛΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΦΑΝΤΑΖΟΜΑΙ ΠΩΣ ΜΟΝΟΝ ΕΓΩ ΕΧΩ ΤΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΧΡΕΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΙΑΣ. ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΥΚΟΛΟ ΝΑ ΠΕΙΣΕΙΣ ΕΝΑ ΕΘΝΟΣ. ΕΓΩ ΒΛΕΠΩ ΤΟΣΑ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΓΙΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΟΜΩΣ ΟΙ ΑΛΛΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΤΑ ΒΛΕΠΟΥΝ ΑΛΛΙΩΣ. ΑΝ ΕΙΜΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΣ ΘΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΕΙΣΩ''. ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΧΑΝΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΕΠΙΣΗΣ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΕΤΕ ΤΟ VIDEO ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ : Ο ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΛΑΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΓΗΣ. ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΠΟΛΥ.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.