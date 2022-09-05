Brazil's Amazon sees worst August fires in over a decade

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Reuters
Aug 31, 2022 Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged in August to the highest for the month since 2010, government data showed, surpassing the blazes in August 2019 that drew global attention soon after President Jair Bolsonaro took office.
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