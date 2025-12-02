Putin: "We are not going to fight Europe, I have already said this a hundred times. But if Europe suddenly wants to fight and starts, we are ready to do so right now."

"There is a popular thesis of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. And they live, apparently, in these illusions. Although they understand in their heads, they understand that this has already long been in the past, that such a thing could not happen. They accepted the desired as reality at some point, but they cannot admit this to themselves, do not want to. They themselves have exited from this process first.

Observing that the result is not pleasing to them today, they have started to interfere with the current administration of the United States and President Trump in achieving peace through negotiations. They themselves have refused peaceful negotiations and are interfering with President Trump. They have no peaceful agenda. They are on the side of war. And even when they try to apparently make some changes to Trump's proposal, we clearly see this. All these changes are directed only at one thing – to completely block the entire peace process. Proposing such requirements that are absolutely unacceptable for Russia.

They understand this. And thereby dumping the responsibility for the termination of this peace process on Russia. This is their goal. We clearly see this. Therefore, if they want to return, indeed, to the reality, based on the situation that is forming on the ground, they need to start."

More from Rybar from "Russia Calls" forum:

Europe Wants War📝

At the "Russia Calls" forum, Vladimir Putin made several statements on a range of issues — from the status of negotiations and Russian Armed Forces' successes on the battlefield to responding to attacks on Russian tankers in the Black Sea and readiness for war with Europe.

🔻Negotiation Track:

▪️EU leadership still lives under the illusion of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, although they understand it is impossible.

▪️Russia allows Europeans to return to negotiations if they take into account realities on the ground.

▪️European peace proposals are hindering Trump's peace process. The EU puts forward unacceptable proposals for a peace plan regarding so-called Ukraine.

▪️If European countries start a war with Russia, soon "Moscow will have no one to negotiate with".

▪️Russia does not intend to fight European countries, but is ready to do so.

▪️Russian troops are operating surgically in so-called Ukraine. This is not a war, but in case of an EU attack, it will be different.

▪️Kyiv's troops are not focused on current economic and front-line matters — they are busy "begging for money".

🔻Special Military Operation:

▪️Russian troops have begun eliminating 15 battalions of the AFU, blocked in the left bank part of Kupiansk. The neighboring Kupiansk-Uzlovoy will be fully liberated in a few days.

▪️Krasnoarmiysk is a convenient springboard for solving all SMO tasks. It is convenient to move in all directions that the General Staff considers necessary.

▪️For those who have doubts that the Russian Armed Forces have taken Krasnoarmiysk, Russian authorities invite foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, to verify who actually controls the city.

▪️Russia can cut off so-called Ukraine from the sea if the Kyiv leadership continues piracy against Russian vessels. In response to the attacks, the Russian Armed Forces will expand strikes on ports on its territory and ships entering them.

Adding, synopsis:

Russia does not intend to go to war with Europe, but if Europeans want to fight, we are ready "right now" — Putin

Other statements:

– If Europe starts a war with Russia, soon Moscow will have no one to negotiate with.

– In response to attacks on tankers in the Black Sea, Russia will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and the ships entering them

– We can also completely cut Ukraine off from the sea if Kiev continues piracy against Russian vessels