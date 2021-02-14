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TRUE Tolerance- The Left Demands a Boycott of Goya Foods for Crime of Politeness to President Trump
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90 views • February 14, 2021
The radical left continues to polarize our political system, demanding a boycott of Goya foods as CEO Robert Unanue Donated 1 million pounds of food to food banks for people that couldn't afford sustenance during the coronavirus epidemic, and because he answered the call to action from President Trump, he and Goya foods are being canceled by the left-hand side of the aisle.
The implosion of the political bell shaped curve continues.
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#Goya #RobertUnanue #Goyafoods #tolerance #boycottgoya
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The implosion of the political bell shaped curve continues.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#Goya #RobertUnanue #Goyafoods #tolerance #boycottgoya
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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