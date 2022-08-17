China Central Bank Unexpectedly Cuts Key Rate

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08/15/2022 Bloomberg Markets and Finance: The surprising Medium-term Lending Facility cut by the PBOC shows how serious the authorities are viewing things right now. July was meant to be the month when things pick up a bit of momentum again, but the July number didn’t deliver. It shows how much pressure China’s economy is actually under