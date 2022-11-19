The Commandments and the Faith of Jesus - Walter Veith

Starting during the Reformation, the focus was on the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus. But today, every wind of doctrine is blowing through the church. In this lecture with Walter Veith we will investigate the huge difference between faith IN Jesus, and the faith OF Jesus. The Sabbath day has again become a contentious issue. The day that Rome hates the most is actually the day of our salvation! Let us get back to the basics and preach what we have always been preaching. Forget the mixed doctrines, forget the interpretation of religious leaders and simply study and read your Bible, and follow the Commandments and the Faith of Jesus. There is no room for the commandments of another counterfeit system. The Bible is not up to interpretation. There is one meaning, one message, one ruler, one Jesus.

