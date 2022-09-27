Sabotage? Both NordStream Pipelines Blown Up!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 27, 2022





It appears as if some kind of explosion blew three huge holes in the NordStream I and II pipelines near Danish waters. Massive leaks are showing up on the surface of the Baltic Sea. Whodunnit? Would Washington blow up Russia's pipeline? Germany? Russia? Also today, the Democrats have become the party of war. Finally: Another $12 billion for Ukraine snuck into "must-pass" spending bill.

