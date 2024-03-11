Create New Account
All of Homelessness in 3 Cups: A Simple Explanation of the Crisis
When talking about the issue of homelessness and possible solutions, it can be tough to navigate the different narratives surrounding the crisis. In this video, Brian gives a simple illustration that cuts through the noise and helps make sense of it all. All of Homelessness in 3 Cups!


Learn more about homelessness and possible solutions:

https://gospelrescuemissiongp.org/homeless-solutions/


Learn more about the Mission: https://linktr.ee/grantspassmission

