Operation Blue Roof - reupload

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In this video I try to connect some dots relating to the recent fires 🔥 in Texas.
in past videos I demonstrate the creation of atmospheric lenses, those will be important background information going forward. In the video I will demonstrate again hopefully better how chemtrails , Nexrad and ground heaters are creating these round clouds that are atmospheric lens and acting as a magnifying glass 🔎 🔥
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
Buy me a coffee ☕
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