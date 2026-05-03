Operation Blue Roof - reupload

In this video I try to connect some dots relating to the recent fires 🔥 in Texas.

in past videos I demonstrate the creation of atmospheric lenses, those will be important background information going forward. In the video I will demonstrate again hopefully better how chemtrails , Nexrad and ground heaters are creating these round clouds that are atmospheric lens and acting as a magnifying glass 🔎 🔥





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