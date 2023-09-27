Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E122: RFK Jr. Going Libertarian? Trump Positive Energy!
Johnny Watcher discusses Biden's inability to form a coherent sentence, Trump's positive energy and RFK Jrs. possible alignment with the Libertarian party. ChatGPT is put to the test and determined to be programmed as liberal democrat supporting the official narrative on everything.

Keywords
trumpnewsanalysisbidenapocalypserfkdividedprepare

