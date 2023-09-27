Apocalypse Watch E122: RFK Jr. Going Libertarian? Trump Positive Energy!

Johnny Watcher discusses Biden's inability to form a coherent sentence, Trump's positive energy and RFK Jrs. possible alignment with the Libertarian party. ChatGPT is put to the test and determined to be programmed as liberal democrat supporting the official narrative on everything.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.