X22 REPORT Ep. 2971a - The Bankers Are Panicking, The Economy Is Headed For A Crisis, Trump Knew

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2971a - Jan 12, 2023

The Bankers Are Panicking, The Economy Is Headed For A Crisis, Trump Knew

DeSantis is now pushing back against gas stoves, it's part of their agenda, he knows. Scientist says going net zero will end modern civilization. FDIC bankers panicking, they know something big is about to happen. El Salvador votes to issue Bitcoin bonds.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

