Harris Underwhelming - NY Sentencing Date

Harris Underwhelms at Convention





Vice President Kamala Harris will complete her coup against President Joe Biden on Thursday night when she addresses the Democratic National Convention (DNC), the dysfunctional gathering of Democrats in Chicago, Illinois.





Legend: Fox News Cuts Off Trump Phone Interview on Kamala Convention Speech for Gutfeld! Show–So Trump Calls Greg Gutfeld Live on Air





Fox News cut off President Trump during a live phone interview reacting to Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night to go to a live broadcast of the Gutfeld! show.





DNC Attendees Can’t Name a Single Harris Policy, Video Shows: ‘I Don’t Know’





A video from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) shows attendees struggling to name a single policy of Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.





Some Democrat voters said they simply like Harris “as a person” while others flat-out admitted that they “don’t know.”





The Free Press spoke to multiple supporters about why they are backing Harris from the presidency.





Prosecutors defer to judge on Trump bid to delay hush money sentencing





The prosecutors who secured Donald Trump's historic criminal conviction on felony charges in May on Monday did not explicitly oppose the former U.S. president's bid to delay his sentencing until after the Nov. 5 election.





In a letter to Justice Juan Merchan, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office acknowledged that Trump had the right to appeal a forthcoming ruling on whether he was immune from prosecution, and said they deferred to Merchan on whether a delay to sentencing was warranted.





Second Boxer with Male DNA Brutally Beats a Woman at the Paris Olympics and Wins Bout





Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, previously disqualified from the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria, secured a decisive victory against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova.





The match, which took place on Friday, saw Lin dominate Turdibekova with a 3-0 decision, with each judge scoring every round in favor of Lin.





The truth: 43% of people let go with no bail on a serious charge in NYC were rearrested — the ‘reform’ is a disaster





New York’s bail laws keep putting criminals back out on the street





Boris Johnson thinks the world was ‘safer and more stable’ under Donald Trump





