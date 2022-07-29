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Congressional Candidate Josh Barnett: Any Politician Associated with the World Economic Forum is a Traitor to America… Including Republicans!
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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25 views • July 29, 2022

During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Josh Barnett and I discussed a wide variety of topics, but one of the most important discussions was regarding the large number of politicians that are tied to the World Economic Forum. According to Barnett, any elected official with ties to the WEF should renounce their alliance and denounce the anti-American, anti-freedom organization that wants to see America as we know it destroyed.


We’ve got a country to save, which is why we need an America First candidate like Josh Barnett. To get involved and to support his campaign, head on over to https://barnettforaz.com.


We’ve recently launched Freedom First TV, and have put together an epic lineup which includes hosts such as Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and a ton more. Become a subscriber today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe and use code JEFF for 25% off.

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podcastkevin mccarthymagaamerica firstworld economic forumcongressional candidatethe great resetklaus schwabjosh barnettfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy