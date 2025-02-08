Toxic Oils: The Hidden Link to Chronic Diseases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vegetable and Seed oils, which are commonly used in cooking and food processing, can be detrimental to our health. While they may contain no cholesterol or trans fats, these oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can lead to inflammation and contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.
You may want to try swapping vegetable oils and seed oils, for healthier options like olive oil or avocado oil when cooking at home, and choose whole foods rich in omega-3s over processed foods made with vegetable oils or seed oils, which are toxic oils.
