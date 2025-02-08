BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Toxic Oils: The Hidden Link to Chronic Diseases
Exposing The Agenda
Exposing The Agenda
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 2 months ago

Vegetable and Seed oils, which are commonly used in cooking and food processing, can be detrimental to our health. While they may contain no cholesterol or trans fats, these oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can lead to inflammation and contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.
You may want to try swapping vegetable oils and seed oils, for healthier options like olive oil or avocado oil when cooking at home, and choose whole foods rich in omega-3s over processed foods made with vegetable oils or seed oils, which are toxic oils.
#HealthyEatingHabits #ChooseWholeFoods #HealthyFats #VegetableOil #VegetableOils #HeartDisease #Cancer

Keywords
canceroildiseaseheartvegetableoilsoliveomega-3omega-6avacado
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy