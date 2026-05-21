The Missing Squad of Alaska

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Eight soldiers disappeared during a winter mission in Alaska… ❄️👀
The only thing left behind?
Terrifying radio transmissions from deep inside the storm.
🎧 Watch this clip, then listen to the full episode in the link description… if you dare.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2N3L375WmmoyJ8OAxn2fA3?si=c5282e4993384eaa
#Alaska#MilitaryHorror#AlaskaMystery#ghoststory#urbanlegends
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