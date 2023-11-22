Create New Account
WRONGTHINK The Uniparty Is Using Cancel Culture To Decide Your Enemies FOR You
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Wrongthink with Anna Perez


Nov 21, 2023


Normally, “conservatives” are against cancel culture, that is … unless they’re using it in their favor. More specifically, unless the uniparty can use it to perpetuate their fake war narrative with Israel and Hamas.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3x57my-live-wrongthink-the-uniparty-is-using-cancel-culture-to-decide-your-enemies.html


