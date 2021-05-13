BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
410 views • May 13, 2021
WhatsHerFace, May 9, 2021

The CDC will soon be changing how they record covid-19 breakthrough cases. With this change, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals will no longer be recorded unless the infection results in hospitalization or death. As expected, this change is happening at a time when thousands of breakthrough cases are being reported in the fully vaccinated. I suppose when you start seeing numbers you don’t like, it's easiest to just stop counting. It’s like that classic scientific adage says “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.”. So in a few weeks, when you start seeing the artificial drastic decline in covid infections among the vaccinated, remember to give the CDC a big ol’ pat on the back for its hard world… or lack of it.

► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface

► Please subscribe and follow me on social media!
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__whatsherface__who
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Keywords
sciencevaccinecovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

Belle Carter
Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Coco Somers
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy