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Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases
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410 views • May 13, 2021
WhatsHerFace, May 9, 2021
The CDC will soon be changing how they record covid-19 breakthrough cases. With this change, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals will no longer be recorded unless the infection results in hospitalization or death. As expected, this change is happening at a time when thousands of breakthrough cases are being reported in the fully vaccinated. I suppose when you start seeing numbers you don’t like, it's easiest to just stop counting. It’s like that classic scientific adage says “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.”. So in a few weeks, when you start seeing the artificial drastic decline in covid infections among the vaccinated, remember to give the CDC a big ol’ pat on the back for its hard world… or lack of it.
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The CDC will soon be changing how they record covid-19 breakthrough cases. With this change, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals will no longer be recorded unless the infection results in hospitalization or death. As expected, this change is happening at a time when thousands of breakthrough cases are being reported in the fully vaccinated. I suppose when you start seeing numbers you don’t like, it's easiest to just stop counting. It’s like that classic scientific adage says “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.”. So in a few weeks, when you start seeing the artificial drastic decline in covid infections among the vaccinated, remember to give the CDC a big ol’ pat on the back for its hard world… or lack of it.
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► Please subscribe and follow me on social media!
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__whatsherface__who
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
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