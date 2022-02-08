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BIG TECH CENSORSHIP CONTINUES - Biden Pushes Big Tech To Censor Joe Rogan & ALL AMERICANS! - 020822
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20 views • February 08, 2022
Thanks to Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch.
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses President Biden pressuring Big Tech to censor countless Americans over their online opinions, between elections, COVID-19, and other issues. WATCH NOW!
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Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses President Biden pressuring Big Tech to censor countless Americans over their online opinions, between elections, COVID-19, and other issues. WATCH NOW!
We have joined Telegram, Parler, Rumble, and Gettr! Follow us @JudicialWatch to stay updated on the latest news from Judicial Watch--
Telegram: https://t.me/JudicialWatch
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/judicialwatch
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/JudicialWatch
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/JudicialWa...
Donate today! ►https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/...
Subscribe on YouTube! ► http://jwatch.us/subscribe
Check out our website ► http://www.judicialwatch.org
"Like" us on Facebook ► http://www.facebook.com/JudicialWatch
Follow us on Twitter ► http://twitter.com/JudicialWatch
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