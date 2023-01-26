https://gettr.com/post/p263bei154a
Dr Peter McCullough: Ivermectin has the fastest effect on the Covid-19 virus. Ivermectin has three functions:
1. Antagonism to spike protein
2. Prevent viral proteins from entering the nucleus
3. Change intracellular inflammatory mediators
