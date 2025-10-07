BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tomahawks: Prof. Clarke suggested that Britain could help Kiev operate US-made Tomahawk missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
17 views • 23 hours ago

Professor Michael Clarke suggested that Britain could help Kiev operate U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles.

Adding 2 responses about Tomahawks:

A potential delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would mark a serious escalation, but it will not change the situation on the battlefield, Peskov stated.

He emphasized that such deliveries could include nuclear-capable variants of the Tomahawk, which would pose a far greater threat.

Peskov also noted that Putin has made it absolutely clear how Moscow would respond if such missiles were supplied to Kiev.

Another:

Russia’s response to any potential delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be clear and decisive — and “not only Ukraine may suffer,” said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

He warned that in such a scenario, “no one would even notice how quickly a world conflict could begin.”


