Professor Michael Clarke suggested that Britain could help Kiev operate U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles.

A potential delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would mark a serious escalation, but it will not change the situation on the battlefield, Peskov stated.

He emphasized that such deliveries could include nuclear-capable variants of the Tomahawk, which would pose a far greater threat.

Peskov also noted that Putin has made it absolutely clear how Moscow would respond if such missiles were supplied to Kiev.

Russia’s response to any potential delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be clear and decisive — and “not only Ukraine may suffer,” said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

He warned that in such a scenario, “no one would even notice how quickly a world conflict could begin.”



