They Have Made Void Thy Law Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith

What will be the rule of law in the new world order? Will it be the 10 Commandments? Or Roman Catholic natural law? Who is behind the removal of God’s Ten Commandments in society? God’s laws are not to be tampered with, but one by one the 10 Commandments are being attacked and made void. Every precept of God has been marginalized and reduced. They are being wiped out of our constitutions and international laws. What changes did the Roman Catholic Church make to their version of the 10 Commandments? How did the French Revolution influence society’s perception about the authority of God? What is natural law? How have ancient Mithraic ideas infiltrated modern society? How have humanism and feminism affected society’s thinking regarding the 10 Commandments? What has the push for sustainable development got to do with the undermining of God’s law and His authority? In this video, Professor Walter J. Veith examines the assaults against God’s Ten Commandments. Satan has been subtly working to obliterate God’s law in society. How is he doing it? Learn alarming truth about the new fascist human rights laws and Roman Catholic natural law touted by the UN and the Papacy as the answer to the world’s problems.

