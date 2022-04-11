© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Cooper Prediction Of 9/11 Being Blamed On Osama Bin Laden Months Before 9/11 Happened... Along With The CNN Staged Interview Of Osama Bin Laden
Follow
1
Share
Report
151 views • April 11, 2022
Bill Cooper Predicting 9/11 Months Before It Happened... I listened to Bill back in the 90's. Bill Cooper, a Naval Intelligence Officer with 2 medals, tried to blow the whistle and WARN US!
#BillCooper #911 #OsamaBinLaden #CNN #CommunistNewsNetwork #MockingbirdMedia #MSMPropaganda #MainStreamMedia #FakeNews #EnemyOfThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#BillCooper #911 #OsamaBinLaden #CNN #CommunistNewsNetwork #MockingbirdMedia #MSMPropaganda #MainStreamMedia #FakeNews #EnemyOfThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.