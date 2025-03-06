A Critique

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is the economic Great Reset [& certain debt forgiveness] continually being delayed? -The Deep State [corporate] employees are refusing to recognize who THEIR boss is. Hint: THEY are not working for the public, nor honoring THEIR oath-of-Office!
Also some people, within & outside the American State National Assembly/assembled, knowingly & unknowingly, are slowing down a transition/start to a Re-setting or Re-seating of our Positive Birthright Way-of-life. This stall is via the DeepState's power-through-fear extension of Kicking-the-Can-down-the-Road/ignoring THEIR bankruptcy=[which should be a] seizing of the remaining few assets; accounting & liquidation=then dividing those few assets among the Creditors. THEY (the BEAST) cannot be "restructured!" THEIR mathematics don't add up! THEIR double-book keeping-accounting has been totally exposed. (see last Rumble.com link below; mark 27:00) THEY have been formally Noticed. THEY have been Officially Recorded & Given: "Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents; Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals."
This says it all in one article: March 10th 2022: In Support of Our Criminal Complaint and Special Grant of Jurisdiction - 9 pages -
https://annavonreitz.com/specialgrantofjurisdiction.pdf
The privately owned by the Elite's MainLineMedia continues the non-Disclosure (Cover-up=censor-ship)!
Jim Stone's latest regarding Hamas: https://www.voterig.com/.ub2.html
International Public Notice: The Federal Reserve Plan - 7 pages -
https://annavonreitz.com/federalreserveplan.pdf
"All wars are [western Central] bankster's Wars." -Might add here, so are False Flags.
Credit vs. debt: start @ mark 17:57 https://rumble.com/v6q4afk-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-3032025.html