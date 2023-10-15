Create New Account
Rep Cory Mills Rescues almost 100 Americans stranded in Isreal
Published Yesterday

AMERICAN LIVES ARE AT STAKE': @CoryMillsFL details how he and his team were able to rescue nearly 100 Americans out of Israel in wake of Hamas terror attack.


https://x.com/FoxNews/status/1713540258766143867?s=20

gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attackrep cory millsrescue ops

