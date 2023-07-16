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Holy Spirit and the Gifts He Brings
JUT20Bright
JUT20Bright
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6 views • July 16, 2023

Use the first link to get all the links:


https://a-c-t-s.net/Focus%20on%20the%20Holy%20Spirit/Focus%20on%20the%20Holy%20Spirit%20French-English.odt


My website is: https://a-c-t-s.net/


https://a-c-t-s.net/Topic01.php

Gifts of the Holy Spirit


You can watch “Joining The Holy Spirit” video by going directly to Brighteon site https://www.brighteon.com/f9e4300d-af9d-4602-b068-5dbfedd3afb7

OR

You can go to our channel on Brighteon at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/claudel/videos?page=1


https://www.youtube.com/@SupernaturalByDesign/videos

Watch his last three videos.


https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php

Left behind will go through God's wrath


https://www.youtube.com/@S4C2010/featured


More videos on:

https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/claudel

https://rumble.com/user/ClaudeBLE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Yq8ohJHDk58y/


Is the Holy Spirit and the Gifts He Brings true? Jesus said that the Holy Spirit can't come until Jesus is out of here. God loves everyone, and for that reason He wants no one to perish.


The Salvation Prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.

I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.


The next prayer is the Our Father, and it is there to help you be clean of blemish.


The Our Father prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.

Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come. You will be done On earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors. And do not lead us into temptation, But deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.


If you have decided to be part of God's family and have said that prayer, then Heaven has been open and all the angels in heaven have seen you and are so happy that you have come home. How to be strong? It is to read your bible. A King James Version is the bible to read, but sometimes people do have a problem understanding, so you can also get a New King James Version, and that will Bible will be easier to read. Then get a Greek and Hebrew Interlinear, you can get it through Google Play or Apple, and it is free.


Here are some links that can blow your mind:


Link to the Salvation Road document


https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php


https://a-c-t-s.net/endtimegod/


https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/


https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos


https://www.youtube.com/@S4C2010/featured


https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/Rapture%20-%20Life%20or%20Death.odt


Here is the video, https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/index.php


My email is [email protected]


To insert sub-titles https://clideo.com/add-subtitles-to-video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGutFGX1RKQ&list=WL&index=1&t=4s&ab_channel=S4CGlobalCommunityChurch%2CSoldiersForChrist


https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos


This link to Pastor Brett has also Prophecy Videos updated every month

https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos


Pastor JD Faraq has Prophecy updated every Sunday morning

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=




Keywords
jesusgiftsholy-spirit
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