This New Fangle Sugah Foot Gospel: A Conversation

This Audio is a conversation and my personal view on the state of the church of today as well as the abuse of Father God's grace and Mercy. It is about those church leaders who hate their followers and congregations because they REFUSE to preach teach, evangelize, and even Prophesy what the Lord says. I ask that you listen with an open heart and a receptive spirit. I pray that you're not one of the people who has allowed their spiritual armor to be taken off, making you vulnerable to the spiritual attacks of the enemy, the devil, our adversary.