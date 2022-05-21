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5/19/2022 Miles Guo: Hu Jintao and Zeng Qinghong suggested that Xi could keep being the President of PRC, but he would have to step down from his position as the General Secretary of the CCP, with Li Keqing and Wang Yang being proposed as the candidates. Although this can lead to infighting in the CCP, whoever takes power will not change the CCP at all