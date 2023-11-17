Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 17, 2023 - You will BEG for a CEASE FIRE when the bombs are raining down on America

0:00 Intro
16:04 Osama Bin Laden
41:32 GAZA
1:08:51 Interview with Dennis Kucinich
- Be careful about begging for WAR, because WAR will come to your door next
- Childrens' Health Defense issues statement in opposition to civilian children being bombed
- Osama Bin Laden's 2002 letter suddenly gaining popularity among America's youth
- Bin Laden warned of corporate corruption, economic collapse and Jewish capital control over America
- #TikTok now BANNING accounts of people who reacted to Osama Bin Laden's letter
- What is SO DANGEROUS in his letter that the American people are not allowed to read?
- IDF drops leaflets on Southern #Gaza, urging all residents to flee
- They have nowhere to flee, as the north is bombed, and there is no exit to the south
- #Egypt says NO to taking in Palestinian refugees, and the USA tells #Israel to stop pushing them out
- RUMOR that Egypt may attempt to implement a no-fly zone over southern Gaza to stop the bombing
- Full interview with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
