Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 17, 2023 - You will BEG for a CEASE FIRE when the bombs are raining down on America

0:00 Intro

16:04 Osama Bin Laden

41:32 GAZA

1:08:51 Interview with Dennis Kucinich





- Be careful about begging for WAR, because WAR will come to your door next

- Childrens' Health Defense issues statement in opposition to civilian children being bombed

- Osama Bin Laden's 2002 letter suddenly gaining popularity among America's youth

- Bin Laden warned of corporate corruption, economic collapse and Jewish capital control over America

- #TikTok now BANNING accounts of people who reacted to Osama Bin Laden's letter

- What is SO DANGEROUS in his letter that the American people are not allowed to read?

- IDF drops leaflets on Southern #Gaza, urging all residents to flee

- They have nowhere to flee, as the north is bombed, and there is no exit to the south

- #Egypt says NO to taking in Palestinian refugees, and the USA tells #Israel to stop pushing them out

- RUMOR that Egypt may attempt to implement a no-fly zone over southern Gaza to stop the bombing

- Full interview with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich





