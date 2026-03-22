When the COVIDIOCRACY is revealed as the GENOCIDAL ATTEMPT AT CULLING HUMANITY that it was, this case should be cited as one of the breaking points





Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNa9LBFMdOo





AI Overview





Cook County Judge James Shapiro did issue a controversial ruling in August 2021 that prevented Chicago mother Rebecca Firlit from seeing her 11-year-old son because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19, but he subsequently reversed this decision following national media attention.





Key details regarding this case include:





Initial Ruling: On August 10, 2021, during a virtual child support hearing, Judge Shapiro asked Firlit if she was vaccinated. When she replied that she was not—citing past adverse reactions and advice from her doctor—Shapiro ordered that she be stripped of her parenting time until she was vaccinated.





Legal Overreach Concerns: Firlit’s attorney, Annette Fernholz, argued that the judge exceeded his jurisdiction, noting that the father had not brought the issue of vaccination before the court. [Epperson Law Group, PLLC]





Reversal and Recusal: Following widespread attention, Judge Shapiro vacated his order on August 30, 2021, citing an "absence of a pleading or hearing on serious endangerment". He also recused himself from the case. [Epperson Law Group, PLLC]





Outcome: Following the reversal, Firlit was immediately allowed to see her son again.





Controversy: The case highlighted intense debates regarding vaccine mandates in family law, with the father's attorney previously supporting the initial restriction to protect the child, while others viewed it as an abuse of judicial power.