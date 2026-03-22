BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COOK COUNTY JUDGE REVERSES DECISION ⚕ TO KEEP UNVACCINATED CHICAGO MOM FROM SON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
716 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • Yesterday

When the COVIDIOCRACY is revealed as the GENOCIDAL ATTEMPT AT CULLING HUMANITY that it was, this case should be cited as one of the breaking points


Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNa9LBFMdOo


AI Overview


Cook County Judge James Shapiro did issue a controversial ruling in August 2021 that prevented Chicago mother Rebecca Firlit from seeing her 11-year-old son because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19, but he subsequently reversed this decision following national media attention.


Key details regarding this case include:


Initial Ruling: On August 10, 2021, during a virtual child support hearing, Judge Shapiro asked Firlit if she was vaccinated. When she replied that she was not—citing past adverse reactions and advice from her doctor—Shapiro ordered that she be stripped of her parenting time until she was vaccinated.


Legal Overreach Concerns: Firlit’s attorney, Annette Fernholz, argued that the judge exceeded his jurisdiction, noting that the father had not brought the issue of vaccination before the court. [Epperson Law Group, PLLC]


Reversal and Recusal: Following widespread attention, Judge Shapiro vacated his order on August 30, 2021, citing an "absence of a pleading or hearing on serious endangerment". He also recused himself from the case. [Epperson Law Group, PLLC]


Outcome: Following the reversal, Firlit was immediately allowed to see her son again.


Controversy: The case highlighted intense debates regarding vaccine mandates in family law, with the father's attorney previously supporting the initial restriction to protect the child, while others viewed it as an abuse of judicial power.

Keywords
reversalcovidiocracyjudicial overreachcook county judge james shapirorebecca firlitchild custody case
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

China’s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

Laura Harris
Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Douglas Harrington
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
U.S. intelligence warns Pakistan&#8217;s missile program could one day target American soil

U.S. intelligence warns Pakistan’s missile program could one day target American soil

Willow Tohi
U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy