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Mindy Robinson Reveals Nevada Patriots' Legal Plan To Bypass Courts, Audit 2020 Election
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142 views • June 10, 2021
Mindy Robinson joined the show to explain the ongoing efforts in Nevada to audit the 2020 election, and explains what she learned from observing the Arizona Audit.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
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